Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $346.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.00. 243,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.13 and its 200 day moving average is $404.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

