Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $419.90 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $419,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $48.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $647.72. The stock had a trading volume of 397,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,447,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $849.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

