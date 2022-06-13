Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,496 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Lululemon Athletica worth $162,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock traded down $13.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,841. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

