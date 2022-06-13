Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 47,393 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $227,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,139. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.