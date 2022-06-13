Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 47,393 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $227,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,139. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

