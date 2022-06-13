Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 899,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $207,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $27.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.27. 15,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.00.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

