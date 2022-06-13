Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,309,735.16 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,826,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.
NASDAQ THRY traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $22.96. 260,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
