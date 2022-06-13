Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,309,735.16 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,826,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $22.96. 260,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

