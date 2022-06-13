Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.11

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Thryv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares in the company, valued at $159,211,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,135,888 shares of company stock worth $58,776,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.