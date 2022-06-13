Tierion Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.04 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104242 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.