TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $390,982.65 and approximately $1.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00777182 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

