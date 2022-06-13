Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.19

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

