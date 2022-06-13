Tobam Has $21.96 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 710.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,064 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $48.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.