Tobam Has $49.30 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,384 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.73.

EXR opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.