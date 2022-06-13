Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 77.0% in May

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,454.0 days.
Shares of TKYMF stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $13.82.
Tokuyama Company Profile (Get Rating)
