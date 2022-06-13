Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.57

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.57 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

