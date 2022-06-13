Topaz Energy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 94.42. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.07.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. Analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.7916459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.54.

In related news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

