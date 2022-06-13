TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.
Shares of TTE opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
