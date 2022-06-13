Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE TOU opened at C$75.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.46.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,362.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

