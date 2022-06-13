Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 205,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 384,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market cap of C$37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
