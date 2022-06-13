Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Tops $1.86

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $965,522.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00007864 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00187490 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006159 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

