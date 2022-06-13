Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCL.A. CIBC downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

