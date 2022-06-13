TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,588 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 9.45% of TriMas worth $149,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TRS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,091. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

