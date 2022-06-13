Trust Co of Kansas Buys 1,650 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.04 on Monday, reaching $427.15. 21,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,985. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.60 and a 200 day moving average of $408.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.