Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 245,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

