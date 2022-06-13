Trust Co of Kansas Sells 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.26.

AMZN traded down $5.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.