Trust Co of Kansas Takes $257,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

