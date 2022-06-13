TrustSwap Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $24.46 million and $4.20 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

