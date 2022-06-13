TrustToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,417.04 or 1.00050021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

