Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

