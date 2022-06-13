Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.15.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 31.54%.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.