Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

