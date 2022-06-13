Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,362 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $74.47.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
