TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZPS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 608,841 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 820,462 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.90.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

