Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $47.68. 589,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

