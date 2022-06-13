Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $47.68. 589,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
