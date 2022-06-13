Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Unilever by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

