United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of UG opened at $18.51 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.