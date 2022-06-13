United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

BATS:PREF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.85. 164,365 shares of the company were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

