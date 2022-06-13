United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,941. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

