United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,432 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

