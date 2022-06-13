United Services Automobile Association Has $9.49 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $9.78 on Monday, reaching $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,529. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $254.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

