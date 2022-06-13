United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

