United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.33. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

