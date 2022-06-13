United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

