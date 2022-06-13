United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,595 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $52.01. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,169. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.