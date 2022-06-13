United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,049 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 146.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.52. 217,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024,091. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

