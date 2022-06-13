United Services Automobile Association Sells 20,498 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $122,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

