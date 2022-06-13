United Services Automobile Association Sells 31,009 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 727,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,118,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

