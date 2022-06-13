United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. 234,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.