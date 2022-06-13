United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $7.59 on Monday, reaching $107.26. 29,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

