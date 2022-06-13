United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.00. 101,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,755,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 776.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

