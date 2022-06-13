Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $281.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $278.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.83.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day moving average is $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

